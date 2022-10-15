NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NatWest Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NWG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,857,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,269. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

