Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Navient stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 220,880 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

