Nblh Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $350.00 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $180.01 million and $350.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01978217 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $274.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

