NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $132.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00015631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,526,536 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 811,526,536 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.00683271 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $163,717,293.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

