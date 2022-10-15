Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,297,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NSRGF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $143.92.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

