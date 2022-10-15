Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. 15,293,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888,000. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.