Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 53.2% in September

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

