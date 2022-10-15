Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 53.2% in September

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
