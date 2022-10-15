Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.