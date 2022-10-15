Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
Nevro Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 792,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Nevro
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.