Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 792,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

