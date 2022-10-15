Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexity Price Performance

Shares of NNXXY stock opened at 4.65 on Tuesday. Nexity has a 12 month low of 4.65 and a 12 month high of 4.65.

