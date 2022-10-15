Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Nexo has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004439 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $476.51 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27371767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

