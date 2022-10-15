NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

