NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 613,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,128. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

Get Rating

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

