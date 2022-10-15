Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.89

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $990.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Nicholas Dykema acquired 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.99 per share, for a total transaction of $757,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nicholas Dykema acquired 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.99 per share, with a total value of $757,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,262.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,451 shares of company stock worth $827,011. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.