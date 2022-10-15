Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 3.6%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 3,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.
About Nihon M&A Center
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.
