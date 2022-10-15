NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

