Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $204.34 and last traded at $207.44, with a volume of 4608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.32.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.