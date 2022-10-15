Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $464.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.38 and a 200-day moving average of $469.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

