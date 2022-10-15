NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NOV Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

