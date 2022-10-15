Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Raised to 850.00 at Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from 825.00 to 850.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.80. 980,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,814. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

