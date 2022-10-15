NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,235. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

