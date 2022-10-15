NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $101.49 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $101.49 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

