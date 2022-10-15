Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $24.98. Nuvei shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Nuvei Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

