NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,164.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $277.83 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $42.13 or 0.00220545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001930 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005093 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

