O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.65. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 78,949 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 151.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in O2Micro International by 4.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

O2Micro International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

