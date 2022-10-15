Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0551 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $277.12 million and $19.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.46 or 0.06712445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05469594 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $22,295,577.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

