Oddo Bhf Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €7.00 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.65. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

