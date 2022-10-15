Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 11,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 416,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,222.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.32 million, a PE ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

