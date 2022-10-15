Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Posts Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of ODC stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

