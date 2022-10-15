Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $54.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.46.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.