ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 6,374,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,861. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,478.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 262,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

