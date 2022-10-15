ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 6,374,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,861. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,478.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 262,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
