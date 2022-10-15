OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73.
OncoCyte Company Profile
