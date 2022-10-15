Ontology (ONT) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Ontology has a total market cap of $182.75 million and $12.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.57 or 0.06713195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00081058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

