Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

