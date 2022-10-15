OpenBlox Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 5% lower against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $213,729.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

