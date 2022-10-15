Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Optas LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.70. 892,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,358. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.