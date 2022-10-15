Optas LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CI traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.56. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

