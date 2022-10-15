Optas LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

VSGX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72.

