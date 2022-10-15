Optas LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Optas LLC raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,424,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $12,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.00. 842,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

