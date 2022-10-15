Optas LLC Invests $239,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.59. 4,614,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,479. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

