Optas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

