Optas LLC Purchases 142 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.56.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.14 on Friday, hitting $341.76. 3,201,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 375.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

