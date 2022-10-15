Optas LLC Sells 407 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
