Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.