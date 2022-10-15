Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Origin Materials stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 714,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a current ratio of 43.25. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $712.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Origin Materials news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,238. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

