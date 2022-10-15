Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.29. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

