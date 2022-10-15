Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.74. 2,401,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

