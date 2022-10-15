Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.14. 4,726,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.34.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.