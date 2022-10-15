Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 3,308,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $116.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

