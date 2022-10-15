Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $193.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,610. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

